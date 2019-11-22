National Adoption Month with NECCO

Greg Thompson, the Ohio State Director for NECCO, says National Adoption is a fantastic way to bring awareness to foster care and adoption, and to give thanks to foster families who have chosen to adopt children from all over the country.

National Adoption Month in Studio 3.

For National Adoption month, Amy Rickman, the WV Executive State Director for NECCO, says the company likes to recognize their foster parents who have adopted in the month of November, and do events to bring awareness to the West Virginia Legislature.

Since NECCO became a company in 1996, Amy says the company has had over 6,000 adoptions. In 2019, NECCO has had almost 400 adoptions between the four states they cover.

On Wednesday, November 27th, NECCO is hosting a free bowling event for community members in Lawrence County, Ohio. The event is at Spare Time in Ironton from noon to 2 p.m.