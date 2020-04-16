April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

With kids being home from school and maybe even daycare, sadly, not all children are safe.

Dr. Joan Phillips from CAMC joined Sarah on Studio 3 to go over alternatives to lashing out against your child, and ways to deal with a crying baby.

If you know a child who is being abused, or you are being abused, you can call the national hotline number: 1-800-4-A-CHILD, or the West Virginia hotline at 1-800-352-6513.