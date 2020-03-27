National Guard helping provide food during COVID-19 shutdown

Ten West Virginia National Guard members are spending two weeks assembling food boxes at the Mountaineer Food Bank. It's part of the state's coordinated effort to provide relief while people deal with the mass shutdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

West Virginia National Guard members fill boxes with food to be sent to people in need across the state during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The 40 lb. boxes of food are being delivered to food pantries across the state to be distributed to those in need because of the crisis. The food bank said it has seen an increased demand with many out of work.

The service members complete about 1200 boxes each day and have replaced the work that is often done by volunteers that are not being allowed into the facility because of fears of the virus spreading.

"Families who don't have enough income to afford food, there has been a massive rush to the food bank and we are just trying to help with that," Private First Class Dakota Layne said. "Normally, we do stuff within our units. Here today a couple of other units have joined in and we all volunteered and we are just here to help."

The boxes include non-perishable foods as well as fresh supplies including meat and milk. They are designed to feed a family of four during this tough time.

"We are incredibly thankful to have them here helping us as we have seen the increase in demand for assistance," Gabri Bonazzo said. "They are here helping us make these boxes to get out in our communities."

"They have really, really done an awesome job so far," Bonazzo continued. "We have been able to distribute these boxes throughout our 48 county service area."

The boxes are being shipped to mobile and partner food pantries across our region. To find the location closest to you, click here.