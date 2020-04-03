National Guard to help with W.Va. unemployment claims

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Friday he is directing additional resources to Workforce WV to assist with the processing of unemployment claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Justice said there will be enough help to establish the equivalent of three call centers.

According to the governor, Workforce WV is receiving an average of 7,000 claims per day which is slowing the process down.

In a press release, Gov. Justice said, "As of Monday, the Workforce call line will be operating 24/7 and I have directed the West Virginia National Guard to spare no expense, and use all their resources in as many physical locations as possible, to get the backlog of calls under control.

“We are going to employ Guard members that have lost their private employment due to the pandemic and the West Virginia Office of Technology is assisting with technology implementation.

“I’m committed to getting financial relief as soon as possible to the tens of thousands of West Virginians that have had their employment affected by this pandemic as soon as possible.”

