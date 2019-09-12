Eric Board and Bryan Stewart from Forgotten Realms Gametorium in Chesapeake, Ohio were in Studio 3 talking all things video games.

National Video Games Day with Forgotten Realms Gametorium

The shop hosts a wide variety of tabletop game activities every day of the week, including D&D, Mutants and Masterminds, Yugioh, and more. They also have after school programs, retro video game tournaments, free tabletop gaming, and a free arcade room.

On November 9th and 10th, the gametorium will be set up at the Mountain State Pop Expo in Charleston, W.Va.

You can check them out at 3rd Ave, Chesapeake, Oh 45619.

They are open 7 days a week, and you can follow them on Facebook for upcoming events.