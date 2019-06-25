National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Kanawha County

The National Weather Service says that the tornado that hit Kanahwa County Monday night was an EF1.

The the storm winds were 90 miles per hour, according to the NWS, and the maximum path width was 350 yards and its length was eleven miles.

According to the NWS it started near the Lincoln/Kanawha County line southwest of the Alum Creek area. The eleven mile stretch continued to the area near the Kanahwa River near downtown Charleston.

We showed you last night severe damage on the city's east end. Damage was also reported in the Sissonville, Quick, and Pinch areas of Kanawha County.

No fatalities or injuries were reported.

