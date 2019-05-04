National soccer tournament coming to Kanawha and Cabell Counties

A national youth soccer tournament will play out in West Virginia for a second year in a row.

The US Youth Soccer Eastern Regional Championships will play in Kanawha and Cabell Counties in 2020, just like they are planned for June of this year.

"The West Virginia Soccer Association is excited to once again host this prestigious US Youth Soccer regional event," said WVSA President Len Rogers.

The tournament will be played at the Shawnee Sports Complex and Barboursville Soccer Complex.

Officials say the combined with this year's tournaments, the area will see about $56 million come in to West Virginia.

