Nearly 100 vehicles catch on fire

Updated: Tue 12:08 PM, Apr 21, 2020

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Nearly 100 junkyard vehicles have caught on fire.

It happened at Green's Auto Parts on KY 201 Tuesday morning.

According to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue, crews are battling a brush fire that was started by the vehicles.

Flat Gap and Rockhouse Fire Departments, along with the Kentucky Division of Forestry are also responding to the fire.

Officials say high winds are creating difficult conditions.

They ask you to avoid the area as they are moving tankers in and out.

There is no word on injuries.

