Nearly $100,000 worth of marijuana found in two homes

The Greenup County Sheriff's Department says they've seized nearly $100,000 worth of marijuana this month from two homes.

Neighbors along Valley Drive in Flatwoods say they've suspected drug activity in the the area, but they were stunned when they learned details about the scale of an operation in one of the homes near them.

"I really couldn't believe it was that much," one neighbor who didn't want to be identified said.

After searching the house, deputies found 36 marijuana plants being grown in the attic. That's more than $72,000 worth.

The sheriff says LED lighting and moisture control were used.

Neighbors hope the bust leads to much less traffic on their road.

"They just fly up and down the street all times day and night, especially night," a neighbor said.

On July 1 in Argillite, the sheriff says they found $26,000 worth of marijuana being grown in the basement of a home on Gayle Lane.

John Whitt was arrested and charged with cultivating, trafficking, and possessing drug paraphernalia.

While laws and attitudes about marijuana have changed in parts of the country, the Greenup County sheriff says as long as it's still illegal in Kentucky, he'll keep enforcing the law.

No arrests have been made yet in the bust from Monday. The sheriff said charges are expected to be filed soon.

