Nearly $243,000 in meth seized in Ashland drug bust; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested Monday in a drug bust that turned up nearly $243,000 worth of crystal methamphetamine, Ashland Police say.

Officers say it happened when officers responded just after midnight to an animal complaint along Gallaher Drive.

A man resisted arrests after officers spotted drugs near the front of the home. Investigators found 2.68 pounds of crystal meth, a small amount of marijuana, a naloxone tablet, $4,300 in cash, scales and baggies.

An Ashland Police officers suffered abrasions during the assault.

Franklin Kenneth Certain Jr., 36, of Ashland, is charged with a failure to appear warrant (traffic charges), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance, third-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and third-degree assault police officer

Rikki Dawn Wurts, 23, of Ashland, is charged with being a fugitive from justice (Ohio), first-degree trafficking in controlled substances, and possession of marijuana.

During the investigation, officers also seized a Cadillac Escalade. They say more charges are expected.

Both suspects were taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.

