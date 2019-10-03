UPDATE | Power largely restored to nearly 3,000 AEP customers

The outage had affected AEP customers in parts of Cabell and Wayne counties.
Updated: Thu 7:16 PM, Oct 03, 2019

WAYNE/CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 10/3/19 @ 7:10 p.m.
Power has been largely restored to nearly 3,000 AEP customers affected by an outage, the company reports.

The outage was due to a blown transformer, according to Ceredo Police.


ORIGINAL STORY 10/3/19
Nearly 3,000 AEP customers in parts of West Huntington and the Ceredo-Kenova areas are without power Thursday evening, the company reports.

The Ceredo Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it's due to a blown transformer.

The outage is also affecting the Spring Valley area of Wayne County.

According to AEP, the estimated restoration time is around midnight.

 