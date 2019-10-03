UPDATE | Power largely restored to nearly 3,000 AEP customers

WAYNE/CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- UPDATE 10/3/19 @ 7:10 p.m.
Power has been largely restored to nearly 3,000 AEP customers affected by an outage, the company reports.
The outage was due to a blown transformer, according to Ceredo Police.
ORIGINAL STORY 10/3/19
Nearly 3,000 AEP customers in parts of West Huntington and the Ceredo-Kenova areas are without power Thursday evening, the company reports.
The Ceredo Police Department posted on its Facebook page that it's due to a blown transformer.
The outage is also affecting the Spring Valley area of Wayne County.
According to AEP, the estimated restoration time is around midnight.