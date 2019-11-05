Nearly 40 percent voter turnout estimated in Boyd County; more ballots printed

Voter turnout is brisk Tuesday in parts of Kentucky, including in Boyd County where more ballots had to be printed.

According to the Boyd County clerk, enough ballots were ordered for a 30 percent turnout for the general election. That was based on state projections.

The estimated turnout in Boyd County alone, though, has been closer to 40 percent. The gubernatorial race between incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear has drawn national attention and is projected to be extremely close.

Elsewhere, including in Greenup County, voter turnout has been closer to state projections. It was about 30 to 35 percent, according to the Greenup County clerk.

