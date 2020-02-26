Nearly $50,000 worth of cocaine seized in Scioto County traffic stop

Nearly $50,000 worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on U.S. 23 that landed a Columbus woman in jail, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said.

Investigators say the cocaine weighed nearly 500 grams.

Latisha Moore, 34, is charged with possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs.

Troopers say Moore was pulled over Friday, Feb. 21 in Scioto County for following another vehicle too closely. Investigators say a marijuana smell from the vehicle led them to search further and find the cocaine.

Moore was taken to the Scioto County Jail. If convicted, she faces up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.