Nearly 550 employees to be affected by hospital downsizing

Nearly 550 employees potentially are affected by Fairmont Regional Medical Center downsizing, the Marion County Chamber of Commerce president says.

On Tuesday, the hospital handed out 60-day WARN notices that it would start downsizing and departments would close.

Marion County Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw said she got a call from the hospital’s CEO about the WARN notices.

Shaw said the downsizing and departments closing will be a 60-day process.

The hospital is owned by Alecto. The company had two other hospitals in the region -- Wheeling and East Ohio Regional – both of which have since closed. The next closest hospital is United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

