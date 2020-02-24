Nearly $800,000 to help with flooding repairs at Coonskin Park

Nearly $800,000 will go toward repairs caused by flooding nearly four years ago at Coonskin Park, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango said.

The June 2016 floods caused to damage to about 1,900 feet of the riverbank of the Elk River. It also caused instability to the area around the pool.

Since the flooding, the Kanawha County Commission has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to obtain funding for repairs.

Salango said the funding will go toward stabilizing the riverbank and repairing park roads along the river.

