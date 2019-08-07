Huntington city crew's negligence causes tree to crash into student's car

A young woman's week got off to a rough start when a city of Huntington crew cut down a tree that subsequently landed on her parked car.

A crew cut down an old tree next to Central City Elementary school, and the tree landed on a Marshall student's parked car in Huntington, West Virginia.

Billy Tatum says he was on his porch Monday morning playing cards and watching the crew work on cutting down the old tree next to Central City Elementary School along Washington Avenue.

Tatum says neighbors have been making requests for years trying to get the tree brought down. He says a few weeks ago during a storm, a limb was blown off the tree onto the windshield of a parked truck.

Tatum says he watched in disbelief Monday as the tree was cut down and landed on a parked vehicle, totaling it.

WSAZ is told the car belongs to a female Marshall student.

"It sounded like a beer can getting flattened," Tatum said. "It just was 'crunch.' I hate to say it, but it was kind of cool, you know? What guy doesn't like destruction. That's why we go to demolition derbies, but hey, the bottom line is that's that girl's new car, and she can't get to school now."

A city spokesperson says the city employees involved were negligent and didn't follow protocol. He says the city is committed to resolving this as quickly as possible to make sure the family is made whole.

He says the city is providing a rental car for that student, and they've opened an insurance claim.

The student who owns the car didn't want to talk on camera. Her mother tells WSAZ she hopes the city gets those workers trained so this doesn't happen to anybody else, and she hopes the city replaces her daughter's car.