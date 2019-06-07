Neighborhood watch group meets with city leaders to talk about blighted properties

Neighbors are meeting to talk about a big issue in their neighborhood -- abandoned and boarded-up homes.

The Mound Park Neighborhood Watch held a meeting Friday evening with Portsmouth officials to talk about what is being done to clean up some of these properties, and in some cases, tear them down.

The Portsmouth City Health Department took WSAZ to some of the homes where they are focusing their efforts.

A row of boarded-up homes sits along Robinson Avenue in Portsmouth.

"This is what people see when they come through our city," said Karen Hill. "The owners aren't taking care of their properties. They're leaving it abandoned."

Not far away on Kinney Street, health officials and police say they just visited a house on that street on Thursday.

"We boarded it up twice already, and Saturday will be the third time," said Andy Gideon with the Portsmouth City Health Department. "We gave the homeowner multiple opportunities to clean up the property. We've had people break into the house. You can see the plywood was ripped off the doors. You feel bad for the neighbors that have nice property and they have to put up with this."

Gideon says the city will now likely take it upon themselves to clean up the property and then put it against the property taxes.

The neighborhood watch group says often times, these homes become a danger.

"We have squatters that will go into these houses," Hill said. "Some of them will set fires, some of them try to live there. Of course, we have a drug epidemic. People who are on drugs will try to find shelter and it creates more problems."

Hill says it is important members of the neighborhood watch group report any activity to police when it happens.

"I think we have been a benefit to the city," Hill said. "We are the eyes for the city. We see things, we report them. We are working together, and the neighborhood watch group has been a benefit."

Hill and Gideon says the meeting will be educational and will allow city leaders to educate neighbors on what they can legally do to take care of these properties.

"We want to let the people know that we do listen, we do care and we are working on it," Gideon said. "We want to explain the process to them and all the legal hoops we have to jump through."

In 2018, Portsmouth passed an ordinance that allows them to arrest anyone who is caught trespassing in a condemned house without a permit.

"If anybody sees anything like that, they need to contact the police department right away," Gideon said.

He says they also do target enforcement twice a month where they go to homes that neighbors have complained about.

Currently, Gideon says there are about 100 homes that are either abandoned or condemned.

So in 2019, he says about 10 homes have been demolished with another four on the list to be bid out for demolition.