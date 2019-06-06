Neighbors concerned about collapsing building in Logan

Ann Vickers has lived on Elm St. in Logan for much of her life. It's where she raised her kids and it's also where she and her husband first lived when they got married.

Neighbors fear the June Apartment building in Logan will collapse soon and could cause injuries and damage.

"When this house became empty we moved over here and then we bought it,” she said.

Now 94-years-young, their first apartment next door at the old June Apartment building sits abandoned and collapsing, threatening the family home they moved into in 1961.

"I’m scared to go out there in the yard,” Vickers said.

According to neighbors, the building has been sitting abandoned and crumbling for at least 15 years.

"Now it's deteriorated to the point where it’s almost ready to implode,” neighbor Fred Runyon said.

Concerned for his mother's safety, Vickers’ son moved back to take care of her and the house, but now they feel stuck in a difficult situation.

"She can’t sell the house cause of this dilapidated property beside of her,” her son Mike Vickers said.

With only 10 feet between their house and the decaying building, they're worried what could happen next.

"It’s hard to go to sleep at night knowing I’m on the floor where it's going to come down,” Ann said.

For now they're hoping demolition comes before destruction.

"I hope they take it down before it takes me down,” Ann said.

The neighbors have reached out to the person they believe owns the property to try to get it demolished.

We called the person and they said they no longer own the property and it belongs to the state.

We plan to reach out to the state to find out who really owns the building and what can be done to demolish it.

