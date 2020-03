Neighbors in one South Point area neighborhood are being told to leave their homes after a car crash ruptured a gas line.

It happened just after midnight Sunday on the 1900 block of County Road 144/Charley Creek Road.

Officials with the Fayette Township Fire District say the evacuation is just a precaution.

The road is shutdown while crews respond.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.