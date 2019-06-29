Neighbors frustrated about sewage problem

Residents on 17th Street in Huntington are frustrated after having to live with a sewer stench right outside their homes.

"It's been happening for years," said Tammy Pinson, who owns a home on 17th Street. "We'll call and they'll clean out the line or whatever and then it'll reoccur."

Neighbors also say the stench reaches inside their homes and they have to keep candles and incense on their front porches and in their doorways in order to try and block the smell.

"I've got all kinds of candle melts that I use to keep the odor out of my living room and sometimes they don't even work," said Nora Welch, another homeowner on 17th Street.

Welch says she has to stand outside with her dog while letting him out because she doesn't trust that he won't get into anything.

"It's hard for me to keep him out of this when he comes outside but it's nasty. I don't even let my grandchildren play outside anymore," said Welch.

Neighbors say the city did come and put lime on yards to try and help with the stench but they say it only temporarily helps.

WSAZ reached out to the City of Huntington for a statement on this but have not heard back yet.