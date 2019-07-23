Neighbors grateful nuisance property is set to be demolished

Neighbors in one community are grateful to learn a nuisance property is coming down.

A house on Johnstown Road in Huntington is set to be demolished. Two people were arrested on drug charges at the property in February.

People who live in the 2200 block of Johnstown Road in Huntington say a house there has been much worse than just an eyesore.

A crew was at the vacant house Tuesday tearing out asbestos, prepping it for demolition. They say it should be torn down within a couple weeks.

None of the neighbors wanted to share their identities for fear of retaliation.

"It's really nothing you want to look at on a daily basis," one neighbor said.

"It's about six years overdue," another neighbor said.

Mounds of junk are piled up all over the property.

"It's a little disconcerting to the neighborhood, frankly," a neighbor said.

Beyond being unpleasant to look at, neighbors say they've suspected drug activity there for years.

"A lot of people around here have had to live in fear, especially the elderly that live around here because of the craziness that goes on over there," a neighbor said.

In February, a couple people were arrested there on drug charges. Police Chief Hank Dial says that home had been on their radar for some time.

The house was condemned, but neighbors say that didn't stop people from returning.

"They throw up a sign saying condemned, but they come right back," a neighbor said.

With the house set to be torn down, they're optimistic the problems that have come with that property will finally go away.

The city of Huntington has already torn down more than 50 vacant houses this year. They say they're on track to demolish 100 by the end of the year.

