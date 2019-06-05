UPDATE: Problems with vacant house persist 2 years later

UPDATE 6/5/19

Squatters going into vacant homes in Huntington is a problem across the city.

It's been nearly 2 years since we brought you the story of one problem house in particular, and neighbors say it's only gotten worse.

In September of 2017, people who live by a vacant house on the 1000 block of 12th Avenue told WSAZ about the problems there.

They said squatters frequently would come in and out, making lots of noise and leaving needles on the ground.

Fast forward to the present, and they say it hasn't gotten any better.

"It sounds like a downright party, and they don't care," Jordan Ervin, who lives next door, said.

Ervin says he hears lots of screaming, cursing, and glass being thrown.

Neighbors say police come and run the vagrants off, but it's never long till they're back.

"It's just like a revolving door for these people," Ervin said.

Another neighbor who was too scared to talk on camera says one of the squatters threatened to vandalize her property as retaliation for calling the police on them.

"Everybody's hands are tied," neighbor Sandra Wiehe said.

One of the big fears is that a fire will be started there and spread to the neighboring homes.

"These houses are so close," Wiehe said.

Ervin was homeless himself for about a year, but his empathy is only going so far.

"At the very least, you could be quiet," he said.

Huntington Code Enforcement issued a "Do Not Occupy" order there in April of 2017, but neighbors say that's served as practically zero deterrent.

Wednesday a City of Huntington spokesperson said that house is not currently on their demolition list, but the Code Enforcement Unit issued citations Monday, and the fire marshal ordered that it be boarded up. That's expected to happen Friday or Monday.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Neighbors in the 1000 block of 12th Avenue say when they moved there, they didn't imagine they'd have to worry about the kinds of problems they've been encountering.

Matthew Medley says squatters frequently stay in a vacant house next door to where he lives.

"My car got broken into, and a makeup bag was stolen out of it," he said. "I went in the house and found the makeup bag. They just come in and out like they pay rent here."

Christina Anderson says they've found pills and needles on the ground. She says someone threw a rock through her basement window.

Neighbors next door say they've called police numerous times, but the problem hasn't gone away.

The city of Huntington says code enforcement did issue a "Do Not Occupy" order at the home in April 2017 and one at least one occasion, the city issued at least one citation to the owners for unsecured property.

"They're gone by the time they get here," Medley said. "There's no stopping them."

Anderson was walking her dog about 6 a.m. Tuesday when she heard screaming coming from inside.

"They were like 'Oh my gosh, I don't even know what's wrong with me! What is wrong with us?'" Anderson said. "Nobody was really answering. They were just saying to each other the same thing. I don't know what was going on. They weren't beating each other. It didn't sound like any kind of domestic violence. It was just screaming to be screaming."

She says despite the headaches, she's empathetic to the squatters next door. Her own son is recovering from a heroin addiction and she wishes these people could make the same turn-around.

"I want them to get help," Anderson said. "I want there to be help in this city."

"I'd at least like to see it donated to a sober living home or a halfway house," Medley said. "The only use it gets now is dope fiends and drugs and stuff like that."

A city spokesperson said that address was not on the unsafe building commission list.

Code enforcement is continuing to pursue all efforts to get the owners the citation, according to the city.

Police went through the home Wednesday morning after our story aired Tuesday and no one was inside the house.

The city advises anyone with a similar problem to call the anonymous drug tip line at (304) 696-4444.