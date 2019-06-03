Neighbors hoping for fix after frequent flash flooding across Huntington

A strong thunderstorm dumped heavy rain over Huntington Sunday causing flash flooding on parts of Adams Avenue and 5th Avenue.

Neighbors want answers after frequent flooding in Huntington after it rains.

"The becomes an entire lake, cars get stuck," said Josh Thacker. He lives at the corner of Adams Avenue, and 8th Street West. "Yesterday I had to tiptoe and park across the street to be able to get to my car."

Thacker is frustrated because he feels a $7.15 fee he pays every month to the Water Quality Boards is not being properly used.

"There's blockages that our crews have been working on since Sunday trying to get it unclogged," said board executive director Brian Bracey. "Part of an aging infrastructure that the city has dating back to the late 1800s, those things do occur."

Braceys adds that that fee goes to several maintenance factors including upkeep of floodwalls and levees.

In September, City Council did approve a $10 million bond for the board to go toward a number of maintenance items.

Those projects include storm drain backflow at places like 5th and 3rd avenues at 25th Street.

Bracey says that project is moving a long and the board has finished up identifying issues and now engineers are working on bidding the project.