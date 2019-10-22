Neighbors in Boyd County concerned about planned drug treatment facility

A group of neighbors in Boyd County say they were blindsided by the announcement of a drug treatment facility coming to their community.

They say they only found out about it a little over a week ago when a neighbor saw men working on an old church on state Route 3.

"Instantly it was just extremely uncomfortable," said neighbor Adam LaLonde. "It's very uneasy. My wife and I have two young kids, and there's a lot of kids in the area and elderly, as well."

The neighbors say they are not opposed to a facility like that opening, they just don't want it in their area.

"These people need help," LaLonde said. "We're fully supportive of it, but the location of it is key when someone wants to put something in."

WSAZ spoke to the man opening Almost Home: A Family Recovery Center. He describes it as a 28-day residential treatment program for women.

"The facility I am opening is a Behavioral Health Service Organization that is covering a gap in service for women," said Patrick Callahan. "Currently, only 30% of women are receiving treatment for substance use disorder and this facility will help them to receive residential treatment that is needed to assist them in recovery."

WSAZ spoke to county leaders who say, legally, there is nothing blocking the facility from opening. There are no zoning ordinances in Boyd County. That is why neighbors have been going door to door making other neighbors aware.

"We have covered pretty good chunk of the neighborhood," LaLonde said. "We split up and went out and we haven't had an resistance, people are instantly concerned and very supportive of it."

Callahan says the center will have fencing up around it and there will be no interaction between the patients and the neighbors.

The neighbors say another problem they have is that they never heard directly from Callahan until they noticed the work going on at the church.

They say they plan to attend the next Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting in November to speak with county leaders and voice their concerns.

