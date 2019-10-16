Neighbors in Wayne County community fed up with phone lines being stolen

People in one community say they're exasperated with a recurring crime that disrupts their lives.

Phone lines have been reported stolen in the Genoa area of Wayne County twice within the past month.

"It's frustrating," Timmy Damron said.

"These people get out here and steal the lines, but they don't realize all the harm they're doing to the community," Kayla McDonald said.

Thieves have been stealing phone lines for copper, leaving about 300 homes without phone or internet service.

"When I can't get ahold of my family, you don't know if something is wrong," McDonald said.

They say after the latest theft, they were without phone/internet service for eight days.

"My mother is 80 years old," Damron said. "I like to call and check on her about every day. We just don't have a way of doing that."

They say lines were stolen nearby about a month ago, and it was close to two weeks before service was restored. Then, last Tuesday they say lines were stolen again.

"People need an ambulance and can't call 911," McDonald said. "It's really hard on everybody."

Crews have been in the area making repairs, and neighbors say their phone and internet service was restored Wednesday afternoon.

