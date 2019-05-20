Neighbors working to clean up Boyd County neighborhood

Neighbors in the Westwood community of Boyd County say they are cracking down on properties in town that are in deplorable conditions.

“It’s right depressing,” said Tammi Conley.

Conley, is among the group of neighbors leading the organization, “Westwood Help.”

“The Westwood that my children grew up in, is not the Westwood that my grandbabies know. There are deplorable places, there are places that are condemned that are still standing. It's an unsafe environment.”

Conley and other neighbors say there are homes close by with trash in the yard, overgrown grass, and are downright eyesores. There are also several condemned homes in the area that are still standing.

Conley says she understands some of the homes that aren’t in the best shape, but also aren’t the worst.

“It's heartwrenching in a lot of degrees, and I understand that there's an aging population. I understand that people have disabilities. I'm 26 operations in, and my house is not as pristine as it used to be. But there are people who could help. The community as a whole could come together.”

Westwood Help is working with county leaders. Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney tells WSAZ he and commissioners have been talking to group members about their concerns and are ready to do what they can to turn things around. Chaney adds the fiscal court is also looking in to more strict ordinances to maintain properties.

Conley says it’s nice to see the support, because in the past she feels Westwood has been forgotten about.

“There are many that have forgot about it by choice. It's not what it used to be. I mean they are distressed driving through the neighborhood. It's not anything close to what it used to be.”

On June 15, the group will hold a meeting for other neighbors to come by to talk about an attack plan. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Fairview High School cafeteria.

“I believe it is an uphill climb,” said Conley. “I believe it is one step at a time, and I believe that it will take a little bit. But I also believe that every person brings about change.”

