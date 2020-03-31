Huntington City Council adopts COVID-19 tax relief package

Huntington City Council on Tuesday adopted a COVID-19 tax relief package.City officials say the package aims to help residents of the city and businesses owners.

The package will remove the business and operations tax -- taking it from .25 percent to nothing. This will apply to retail establishments and restaurants.

The package will also take away the garbage pickup fee -- taking that fee from $20 a month to nothing. During the meeting, Mayor Steve Williams said after reviewing the fees residents pay, the refuse fee is what affects people the most.

"It was our opinion that the refuse fee more directly affects more people in the city than any other fee," Williams said. "While this may not be a great amount to some, to some every penny is necessary,"

Both ordinances were approved at Tuesday's meeting and will be in effect for the months of April, May and June.

According to Mayor Williams' office, they're working hard to get these changes into city law. If everything goes as scheduled, the changes will go into effect April 1.