New 43-acre park under construction in Hurricane

A spot under construction in Hurricane will provide families with a new place to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Hurricane Bridge Park is being built right off of Midland Trail, just past Hurricane Middle School. The park will connect Midland Trail to Main Street by First Baptist Church.

"When people drive by Midland Trail just past Hurricane Middle School, when they look over in the field, they see what is the beginning of Hurricane Bridge Park," said Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards.

The city purchased the land for the park years ago. The 43-acre park will have many different things like football fields for the Hurricane Youth Football League, a playground, concession stand and press box.

"There will be miles and miles of walking trails. This will be the new home of the Hurricane Youth Football League. Also, there's a piece of land where there will be some pickleball courts. On the rest of the property that extends all the way to First Baptist Church, there will be things like baseball fields, softball fields, an amphitheater, walking trails, shelters, all of those things you would expect in a park."

The mayor says he expects the football fields will be done in about two to three weeks, along with the concession stand and press box.

Mayor Edwards says the park won't just be good for families, but also businesses that are located along Main Street.

"You will be able to walk to it from downtown Main Street. That's very important. You can go have a sandwich at the BBQ shop, walk down, and then you're in the park in just three or four minutes. There a lot of advantages to the way we have positioned this park," Edwards said.

Once the park is complete, there will be three different parks for families to enjoy in Hurricane, including Hurricane City Park and Valley Park.

"They will be able to pick and choose where they want to go," Edwards said. "It makes our area worth so much more. It makes people want to live here."

The mayor says they are hoping to have playground equipment in place by the end of the year. Work will begin on the pickleball courts in the near future, as well.

However, he says the whole park is a work in progress. He says crews will keep working on the entire park during the next few years.

The project is expected to cost around $8 million. The mayor says the idea for the new park came up years ago as he was talking to people who live in Hurricane. He said many had voiced frustrations about how small Hurricane City Park was, and suggested a new park be built.

"Hurricane City Park, it's been around since the 70s and it's a small park, but it has baseball fields, and the spray-ground and all those things that are there," Edwards said. "It's a wonderful park. We have Valley Park, which is over 70 acres. It just went through a 16 million dollar renovation. It has extremely nice stuff. Now, we will have this 43-acre park. They will all compliment each other. Hurricane is a great place to live, work and play. This just adds to it."

The mayor says there is also an interesting story behind how the new park got its name.

"We named it because this used to be called Hurricane Bridge," Edwards said. "There was a skirmish in the Civil War, and the skirmish was at Hurricane Bridge. It's very close to here."

Once the park is open, there will be two main entrances to get in: one off Midland Trail and the other off Main Street at First Baptist Church.