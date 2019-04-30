New 911 services may be coming to Logan County

The Logan County Emergency Center Director, Ted Sparks, says within the next month they start to test out a program that will allow people to send a text when they need help.

"With a text message you can have one bar and still get a message out ten times quicker then you can on a regular phone call," said Logan County Resident, Steven Temple.

The system would also be beneficial to people who are non-verbal, it would easily allow them to get help when they need it.

Sparks says the program would not cost taxpayers any more money and is something that is needed.

"It's an expense that needs to be done, it's not a want it's a have to," said Sparks.

In addition to helping people in emergencies, the system would also transfer data and information to nearby Lincoln and Boone Counties more effectively.

Sparks says both Lincoln and Boone Counties are also looking to adopt a similar program.

Sparks says he hopes to get the testing done within a month and if everything runs smoothly, deploy the program sometime this summer.