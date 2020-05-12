New COVID-19 case confirmed in Jackson County, Ohio

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Jackson County.

The Jackson County (Ohio) Health Department released that information Tuesday night.

It brings the county’s total number of cases to nine. Five have recovered from the virus, and three had shown no symptoms. One person required hospitalization but has since been released.

The median age of people affected in the county is 56, according to the health department.

