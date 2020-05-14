New COVID-19 case confirmed in Nicholas County

Another COVID-19 case is confirmed in Nicholas County.

The Nicholas County Health Department made that announcement Thursday night. No details have been released about the patient.

The latest case brings the overall number of cases to nine in the county. One person has died from complications from the virus.

Countywide, 583 people have been tested.

Health officials continue to encourage social distancing, frequent and thorough handwashing, and wearing a mask in public when possible.

