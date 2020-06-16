New COVID-19 case confirmed in Roane County

A new COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Roane County, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department said Tuesday.

That case makes 11 overall cases in the county since reporting started.

No additional details were released about how the latest person affected is doing.

Health departments continue to encourage people to maintain social distance, to wash their hands frequently and thoroughly, and to wear a mask in public, if possible.

