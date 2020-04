A new COVID-19 case is reported in Scioto County, according to its county health department.

The agency made the announcement Thursday, saying it’s the county’s tenth overall case.

The Scioto County Health Department didn’t provide any specifics about the victim’s age or condition.

Currently, there is also one probable COVID-19 case in Scioto County.

Officials say four patients in the county have recovered.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.