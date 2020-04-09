New COVID-19 case reported in Boyd County

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, a 49-year-old woman is now in isolation at home.

There are now 23 positive COVID-19 cases in the county. 521 tests have been performed.

The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department says it continues to work on case contacts and monitoring of contacts for symptoms.

Should a contact of a positive case become symptomatic, COVID19 testing will be initiated.

