New COVID-19 case reported in Boyd County

Another COVID-19 case is reported in Boyd County, according to Boyd County Emergency Management.

The agency made the announcement Wednesday, saying the case involves a 52-year-old man who is self-isolating at home.

It is the first case reported in Boyd County since April 24. Overall, the county has 31 positive cases, three of which turned deadly.

Boyd County Emergency Management reports 22 people have recovered from the virus. More than 1,190 tests have been performed, and the county continues to offer free drive-through testing for people who want to be tested -- whether they have symptoms or not.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

