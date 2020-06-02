New COVID-19 cases confirmed in Scioto County

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The two new cases bring the case total in Scioto County to 18, including 11 females and 7 males, between the ages of 19 and 81.

15 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have since recovered or completed their isolation protocol, officials say.

At this time, there are no probable cases.

The health departments are conducting contact tracing for the two new cases per CDC and ODH protocol.

Health officials say no one in the county has been hospitalized due to virus complications.

