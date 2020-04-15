New COVID-19 cases reported in Greenup County, Ky

Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Greenup County, Kentucky.

A 53-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man have tested positive, officials say.

The additional cases bring the county's total to ten.

According to the director of the Greenup County Health Department, all patients are in self-isolation at home.

Health officials say 354 people have been tested in Greenup County with 323 testing negative.

Results from 21 tests are still pending.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

