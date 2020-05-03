COVID-19 W.VA. Update

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports there have been 51,638 test results for COVID-19.

DHHR reports as of May 3rd there are 1,191 positive cases and 50,447 negative cases.

Fifty deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (5), Berkeley (159), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (14), Gilmer (2), Grant (1), Greenbrier (6), Hampshire (7), Hancock (11), Hardy (7), Harrison (30), Jackson (130), Jefferson (81), Kanawha (167), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (13), Marion (46), Marshall (16), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (10), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (105), Monroe (5), Morgan (13), Nicholas (6), Ohio (33), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (28), Raleigh (10), Randolph (4), Roane (7), Summers (1), Taylor (7), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (89), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (41), Wyoming (1).