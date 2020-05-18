New Chief of Police for the City of Winfield

There is a new chief in town.

The town of Winfield officially welcomed its new Chief of Police Monday as Chief Ron Arthur took over the position at the Winfield Police Department.

"99.9 percent of the people here are wonderful people and it makes it a really great place to do police work," Chief Arthur told WSAZ. "You get to deal with the best of society instead of the worst."

Prior to his new position, Chief Arthur worked for West Virginia State Police for 25 years. The past several years on the job, he was a Special Operations Captain.

On Friday, former Winfield Chief Eddie Starcher retired after two and a half years as head of the department. Starcher called the Winfield Police Department his "little piece of heaven" and said his only reason for leaving was to fulfill his bucket list.

"I’m really excited to be here, it’s just an opportunity that I’ve just been blessed with. My good friend decided he was going to retire from here the same time I decided to retire from state police and it worked out best for my family, it’s just a wonderful community," said Arthur.

"One really good thing about just stepping in is you kind of already have a leg up because Chief Starcher had done such a great job, like he does everything, that I can step right in without missing a beat," said Arthur.

Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett told WSAZ he is extremely excited to have someone like Arthur to fill the shoes.

"He lives in town, everybody knows him, everybody likes him," said Mayor Barrett. "So I was tickled to death the state let him go. Now he’s here and we hope to keep him a long time."

