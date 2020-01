The Huntington Mall will be hosting a casting call on January 25 at 1 p.m. in Macy’s Court.

The mall is looking for a variety of ages to represent the mall stores for a Spring Fashion Event to be held on March 28.

The casting call is a free event, and those selected who successfully model in the spring showcase will have an opportunity to represent at other events throughout the year.