New Family Drug Treatment Court opens in Roane County

A new Family Drug Treatment Court opened Friday in Roane County, making it the fourth Drug Treatment Court in the state.

The court focuses on people who have substance abuse disorders who are also involved in a child abuse or neglect case.

The Legislature in 2019 allowed the Supreme Court of Appeals in West Virginia to have four Family Drug Treatment Courts across the state.

Officials with the Roane County court system say the new court will ease the demand for foster homes.

The treatment court focuses on getting children back to their parents and making sure the parental environment is safe for those children to return.

Those who work within the court help those who are addicted to drugs work through their addictions by partnering with local treatment facilities.

Children are allowed supervised visits with their parents while they are working through addiction workshops

A new Family Drug Treatment Court will be opening in Nicholas County in February.