New Goodwill Job Training

Getting a summer job is part of growing up for a lot of kids.

Finding a someone to hire you can be tough, even more so for those who face a disability.

A new program is underway this week that trains kids and young adults who are disadvantaged or disabled to be great employees.

These students are spending part of their summer getting ready for their next big step: getting a paying job

It can be a challenge for all, but often is even more difficult for students who have a disability.

For student and client Zach Mullins the training is helping him find his voice.

Zach said, "Speaking up. I haven't did that yet. It's the only thing I'm lacking."

Zach is graduating this year and wants to be in the job market immediately.

Jean Mansfield, Goodwill Employment training specialist says, "These kids are wanting to work."

Jean Mansfield is an employment training specialist with Goodwill Industries.

She is helping with this new Career Exploration Opportunity – or C-E-O program launching this week.

Students get trained here, and then will be placed into a job.

They are paid while they learn and work.

Jean Mansfield said, "This gives the employer a chance to see how this person's really going to work for them and how they really want the job."

Goodwill has offered this training for years, but the difference this time is they are going younger.

They are catching kids ages 14-21 while they are in high school and getting them into the job force sooner.

Alissa Stewart Sparks, CEO Goodwill Industries, "If you don't capture the kids in high school they will end up going back to the same routine at home."

Goodwill CEO Alissa Stewart Sparks says that "routine" often is not getting a job and counting no an S.S.I. check.

Some fear working will take away all government assistance.

Stewart says that's not the case people can get their benefits and work in some capacity.

Alissa Stewart Sparks said, "We want to capture them now instead of when they are 50 and 60 and don't know how to write a check ."

Amber Blankenship was trained AFTER high school.

She's been working for 5 years now and knows she's a valuable contributor with purpose.

Amber Blankenship said, "I'm so happy they kept me … I help other people find jobs."

Alissa Stewart said, "I wouldn't trade them for anything under the sun because everyone has already slammed the door in their face and we give them the opportunity and they have higher self esteem ... they will outwork anybody because no one else will give them a chance

This new training is the start of that opportunity.

To be considered for the CEO program, students need to be enrolled with the Department of Rehabilitative Services.

The job training if offered all across the state.

It is put on by several different agencies like Goodwill.

Organizers are already planning for next year and hope to expand and serve more clients.

If you'd like to learn more about the program call

1-800-642-8207 or click on the Department of Rehabilitation website.

https://www.wvdrs.org/index.cfm?fuseaction=home.displaystory&groupID=88&itemid=26.

You can also call Job trainer Jean Mansfield at 304.523.7361 ext 420.