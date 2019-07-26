New Hampshire woman accused in two carjacking incidents in our region

A woman faces charges after investigators say she was involved in two carjacking incidents and leading police on a chase, according to the Greenup County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Fortin, 31, of New Hampshire, is accused of a carjacking in Cabell County Friday morning. A deputy says she drove the car to Portsmouth, Ohio, abandoned the vehicle, and then stole another car at knifepoint.

Deputies say police tried to pull the stolen car over, but Fortin led police on a chase. They say she crossed the bridge at the Greenup Locks and Dam into Greenup County. They say she was driving north in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23.

Deputies say Fortin eventually became boxed in with backed-up traffic and guardrails, and she ran out of the car. Deputies say she only made it about 25 feet before being apprehended.

They say she appeared to have mental issues, and she had cigarette butts and gum in her ears, which she said were there to “block out voices.”

Fortin is charged with wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, and fleeing and evading. She’s being held at the Greenup County Jail.

Deputies say the victims have gotten their stolen cars back.

