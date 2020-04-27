New inpatient center opens up at CAMC

Through a partnership with CAMC Memorial and HospiceCare, the two health facilities were able to open a hospice unit Monday. The new unit will be housed inside of CAMC Memorial in Kanawha City.

HospiceCare officials say the new unit will have all the comforts of home, while at the same time providing patients with the end-of-life care they require. They also say the new unit's location was planned so patients could be easily transferred from the ICU to the hospice unit.

"Just being within the walls of the hospital and being able to move that individual via an elevator ride is something that makes a huge difference," said Chris Rawlings, CEO of HospiceCare.

The unit features 12 beds and plenty of space for families and patients to gather -- something hospital officials say is important as patients reach the end of their lives.

"They are able to spend more time with the patient, they are able to talk with a chaplain," Rawlings said.

HospiceCare also provides bereavement services for families for up to one year after a patient has passed away.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, end-of-life is care is on the minds of many people, but Rawlings says the unit can house coronavirus patients if necessary.

"We have plans in place if that would be the case, but right now I think we are really focused on the acute patients," Rawlings said.

Acute patients include those dying from heart attacks or strokes.

HospiceCare officials say the new unit at CAMC Memorial will not replace either of the Hubbard Hospice Homes.

