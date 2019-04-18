UPDATE | Boat ramp project out for bid in South Charleston

UPDATE 4/18/19 @ 10:55 p.m.

South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens announced a boat ramp project out for bid on Thursday.

In 2017, city leaders approved leasing property near the intersection of Jefferson Road and U.S. Route 60 for the ramp.

Mayor Mullens said the engineering study for the project is the phase currently up for bid. After finalizing this bid, the project could begin.

UPDATE 11/16/17 @ 10:31 p.m.

City leaders in South Charleston have approved leasing property near the intersection of Jefferson Road and U.S. Route 60 for a new boat ramp.

The decision was made during a council meeting on Thursday.

Mayor Frank Mullens say a recreational facility also will be added there after the boat ramp is in place.

Council members also approved leasing land on the corner of U.S. 60 and Montrose Drive for a Korean War memorial.

Both leases face a second approval before becoming official.

That's expected to happen at the next meeting on Nov. 16.

