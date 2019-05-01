New Kentucky proposal could ban tattooing over scars

Tattoo shops are set to receive new regulations in 2019 but one proposal is not sitting well with artists and customers in the bluegrass state.

The Department of Public Health in Frankfort has proposed several new changes for tattoo shops. If passed by the department, the proposals would be the first changes in 15 years.

Among the changes are several rules to simply catch up to the current times but tattooing over scars has become a hot topic.

The proposal calls for a ban on covering up scars in tattoo shops. The department did not release a lot of information as to why but says they want shops to focus on cleaner environments.

According to Alex Ratliff with Midnite Society Tattoo in Boyd County they see a number of customers who want to cover up scars – he says it’s a very common practice.

“It’s a constant reminder of something bad or an accident,” Ratliff told WSAZ’s Nick Oliver. “It’s our job to make them feel more comfortable in their body.”

Ratliff says his concern is not over losing business however he says in the departments attempt to clean up irresponsible shops, they could be doing more harm to the greater public if the proposal would pass.

“I’ve been doing this for five years and I have seen it time and time again; if they can’t get it done here they will go somewhere else that is not as safe.”

Cover-ups have commonly been used as cosmetic fixes for victims of burns or amputations. It is not clear if tattooing over scars could still be performed by a licensed cosmetic surgeon.

Ratliff says their policy is to never to touch a scar unless it is two years old – even then, he says they will evaluate the area to ensure a tattoo would not hurt the area.

“I don’t want to look at scars forever and I don’t think anyone else wants to. I don’t see a problem witrh it,” says Bucky Hensley. Hensley has covered up one scare following a run-in with a barbed wire fence and is hoping this proposal doesn’t pass so he can cover up another scar – one that came from a recent motorcycle accident.

The department says they are willing to listen to the public on the issue and says they will take that input and put it towards their thinking process when working towards the new policy.

"Regulations in this area have not been updated for about 15 years. The Department for Public Health (DPH) filed the proposed new regs this month. Public comments are being accepted through the end of May. A public hearing is also scheduled for May 28 at the Cabinet. DPH will review and analyze all comments and then determine what changes, if any, need to be made to the regulations. Comments can be directed to Chase Coffey, Executive Administrative Assistant, Office of Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, 275 East Main Street 5 W-A, Frankfort, KY 40621; Phone: 502-564-6746; Fax: 502-564-7091; CHFSregs@ky.gov."

