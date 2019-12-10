New Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear overhauls Board of Education; plans for lawsuit announced

In one of his first moves in office, newly inaugurated Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear decided Tuesday to overhaul the Kentucky Board of Education.

That prompted one member to announce plans to file a lawsuit, claiming the matter wasn’t handled legally.

Rich Gimmel, a KBE member, released the following statement Tuesday:

“Obviously the governor has the right to appoint any person to the board who meets the qualifications. But this needs to be done legally.

“There is an established, orderly process for board transition that is spelled out in state law. That process has been followed by every governor since KERA was passed in 1990, until now.

“We were hopeful the new governor would make good on his promise to change the tone in Frankfort and create a more cooperative atmosphere, welcoming and respecting various viewpoints.

“He doesn’t appear to be off to a particularly good start in that effort.”

Eddie Campbell, president of the Kentucky Education Association, released the following statement after Beshear’s inauguration:

“The KEA supports Governor Beshear’s decision to reconstitute the Kentucky Board of Education. Under the previous Administration, board appointees were based more on political pedigree than on their experience and knowledge of educational issues. We have confidence that the Beshear Administration will make appointments based on merit, and choose board members who possess a foundational understanding of the challenges facing public education in the Commonwealth. The students of Kentucky deserve a board of education that works for the improvement of public education and not for partisan purposes.”

Beshear, a Democrat who narrowly defeated former Gov. Matt Bevin in last month's general election, was inaugurated Tuesday as the Commonwealth's 63rd governor.

