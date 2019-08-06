New Ravenswood Middle School covered in graffiti

Two high school boys covered at least five buildings in Ravenswood with spray paint, the Jackson County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Ross Mellinger said. The boys admitted to doing it over an hour on Sunday night.

This park slide, covered in graffiti, is just one of the many places across Ravenswood that two high school boys spray-painted on Sunday night, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said.

The painted locations include the new Ravenswood Middle School which is set to open for next school year. Built for more than $13 million, the school is a point of pride for the community, mayor Josh Miller said.

"We've been through a lot with plant closures and job fluctuations, but things are starting to rebound here," Miller said. "There is a lot of positive happening, and when you see someone do that it kinda deflates you a little bit. We're just going to clean it off and keep on going."

Miller does not want to just punish the children for doing this. He wants to use it as a lesson to help them get back on the right track.

"My philosophy is that we are going to put them out there and they are going to clean up to see what were are investing in this community," Miller said. "They are going to be a part of that, so maybe they will respect it next time they think of doing something like this."

Since they are juveniles, the children's identity and any possible punishment will not be released.

"This is nothing more than kids being ornery and doing things that they should not do," Mellinger said. "Obviously with curfews and what not in place, obviously those were ignored. You know, it's just kids being kids."