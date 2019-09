Demolition is underway in South Charleston to begin building a new Speedway.

The old Textile Mills building and the old Rock Lake Tattoo company building are among the structures being demolished on MacCorkle Avenue and Rock Lake Drive in South Charleston.

According to the city of South Charleston building inspector, a Speedway will take their place.

This will be the second Speedway built in South Charleston and the ninth Speedway built in Kanawha County.