New Taco Bell announced for Elkview Crossings Mall

A new Taco Bell is planned at the Elkview Crossings Mall, located on the property where the closed Bob Evans currently stands, the Kanawha County Commission said Monday.

A building permit has been issued for the restaurant, according to commissioners.

The Bob Evans at that location closed after the devastating flood of June 2016, and the building has remained vacant.

"Elkview is making a run for the border,” Commission President Kent Carper said in a news release. “Some may think this is a small step in rebuilding the Elk River community, but this is so much more. When you suffer the loss and devastation the Elk River area suffered, there are no small steps. The opening of this Taco Bell will mean job creation and advances in the economy. I'm looking forward to the future for our Elkview residents."

The estimated completion/opening date for the restaurant is unknown at this time.

